Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.77. 142,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

