Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $31,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.37. 246,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,067. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

