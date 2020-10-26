ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.25.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $9,695,389.20. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 33,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,666,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,562 shares of company stock valued at $57,764,686. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 94.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

