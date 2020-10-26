Sierra Income Co. (SIRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Sierra Income Co. (NASDAQ:SIRR) announced a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of SIRR stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Sierra Income has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Sierra Income Company Profile

Sierra Income Corporation is a business development company specializing in first lien senior secured debt, second lien secured debt and, to a lesser extent, subordinated debt of middle market companies in the United States. The firm invests in companies with annual revenue between $50 million and $1 billion.

