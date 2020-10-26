Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLGN. BofA Securities lowered shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.56.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

