Simmons First National (SFNC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2020 – Simmons First National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

10/20/2020 – Simmons First National was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

10/20/2020 – Simmons First National had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Simmons First National was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Simmons First National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

