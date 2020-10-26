SimpliFi Inc. Buys 208 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.71. 87,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,397. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

