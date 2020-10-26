SimpliFi Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SimpliFi Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886,767 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,938,000 after purchasing an additional 867,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,760 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,931. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

