SimpliFi Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SimpliFi Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 0.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.33 and a 200-day moving average of $325.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.