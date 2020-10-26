Sippican Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $129,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,536,282. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

