Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.29 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $5,969,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of T traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. 1,132,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,324,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

