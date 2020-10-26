Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.1% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7,136.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 594,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 586,575 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 830,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,235,811. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

