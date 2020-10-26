Sippican Capital Advisors Has $932,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $17.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $471.34. The company had a trading volume of 93,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.17. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total transaction of $4,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,376 shares of company stock worth $22,499,768. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

