Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 3,984 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,459,383. The firm has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 21,180,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.