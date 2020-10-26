Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,569 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 263,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,708. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

