Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 298 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.12. 394,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,962,406. The stock has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -203.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

