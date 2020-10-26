Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Shares of SWKS traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.50. 50,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,944. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.53. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

