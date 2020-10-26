Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NYSE WORK opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $204,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,420.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,244.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

