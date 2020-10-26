Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $50.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Argus from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

