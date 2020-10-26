Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $50.00

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Argus from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit