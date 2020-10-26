Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSRGY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. HSBC raised Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.
Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $118.24 on Thursday. Nestlé has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $340.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
