Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSRGY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. HSBC raised Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $118.24 on Thursday. Nestlé has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $340.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 7.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: Equity Income

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit