SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.78. 365,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,895,839. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

