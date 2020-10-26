SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,615 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 21,180,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,459,383. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

