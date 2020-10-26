SOL Capital Management CO Buys 10,239 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 527,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 361,516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $22.68. 1,194,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,279,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

