SOL Capital Management CO Buys 120 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after acquiring an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.57. 93,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

