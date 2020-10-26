SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,307. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.89 and a 200 day moving average of $175.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.