SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.41. The stock had a trading volume of 170,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

