SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.23. 2,723,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,802,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

