SOL Capital Management CO Has $6.32 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.26. 66,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

