SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 32.4% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.5% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 46.6% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $4.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.58. The stock had a trading volume of 366,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962,406. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.47, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.