SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,100 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE:T traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,324,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

