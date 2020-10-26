SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,220 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 248,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,567,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

