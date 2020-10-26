SOL Capital Management CO Sells 315 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,681,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.15.

PYPL stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.60. 217,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,691,287. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.