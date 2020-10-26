SOL Capital Management CO Sells 923 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $10.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.81. 93,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,473. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

