Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Price Target Cut to $0.90 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.90 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

