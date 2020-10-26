SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,091 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 3.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 4.38% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $64,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,688.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,338.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWO stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. 6,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,066. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.