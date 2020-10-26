SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,448. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

