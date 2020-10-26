SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,508 call options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,877 call options.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,375. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,678,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 56,677.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.