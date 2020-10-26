SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 3,877 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,103 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 143.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,494 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $24.92. 133,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,375. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

