Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 596,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,175. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.