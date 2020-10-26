Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 596,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,175. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit