STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €34.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €28.61 ($33.66) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.11.

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit