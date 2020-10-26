STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €34.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €28.61 ($33.66) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.11.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.