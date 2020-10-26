Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $385.00 on Thursday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.57.

About Straumann

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

