Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) PT Raised to $8.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $561.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Tenneco by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tenneco by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

