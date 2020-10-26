Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $486.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $451.00 to $486.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $516.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.44.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.04. The company has a market capitalization of $389.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.39, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total value of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,367.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,621 shares of company stock worth $73,140,239 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.