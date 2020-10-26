Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $16.34 billion and $50.41 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007732 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Coinut and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00090196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00238163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01325363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00131118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007808 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 16,775,579,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,326,760,603 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, ABCC, Bit-Z, EXX, Poloniex, IDAX, Upbit, UEX, IDCM, Kryptono, QBTC, B2BX, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Coinut, DigiFinex, Kraken, OKEx, BitForex, OOOBTC, BitMart, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Instant Bitex, Iquant, Exmo, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Liqui, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, Bibox, LBank, HitBTC, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, BigONE, MBAex, BtcTurk, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, C2CX, FCoin, TDAX, CoinEx, Bittrex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.