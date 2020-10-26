The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GT. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

GT stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 5,311,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 816,618 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,374,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 133,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,771 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

