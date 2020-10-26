Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 281500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 13.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Anti-Cancer Therapy and Medical Laser Technology.

