Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $512.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $481.00 to $512.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $472.40.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $480.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.48 and its 200-day moving average is $384.86. The stock has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,176,956. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

