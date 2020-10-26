ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.00

ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 69.80 ($0.91), with a volume of 1898919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 62 ($0.81) price target for the company.

Get ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 million and a PE ratio of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.69.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.