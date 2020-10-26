Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) PT Set at C$30.00 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TOU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.56.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock opened at C$18.75 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 82.96.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$82,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,651,337 shares in the company, valued at C$143,363,035.69. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,626.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

