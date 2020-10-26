TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.69). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04.

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 8,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $38,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 78,201 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $307,329.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 919,762 shares of company stock worth $2,173,345 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

